Why Do I Like Doing Things That Scare Me?

The competition was intense. My body feels like it got hit by a truck (thanks, adrenaline), and my brain is still playing back every second. I've been training jiu-jitsu for a few years now, and honestly — it’s the most fascinating, humbling, mentally and physically demanding sport I’ve ever done. Like 3D chess… with consequences.