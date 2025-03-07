STOP!! FLUSHING MONEY DOWN THE TOILET !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Save over $400 a year, based on family of four, using quality toilet paper. You are literally flushing money down the toilet. This water spray is what people use in Asia and also Muslim countries. Turns out it is a fantastic simple device that is better than toilet paper and can save hundreds of dollars. Also way more hygienic than wiping your bum with paper.
(This is not an advert, I don't sell these. )