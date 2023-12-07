© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴 LIVE - Have You Ever Seen Baby Shark Tail? | Baby Shark Sing And Swim Party
#icarusgr #babyshark #babysharkdance #babysharksingalong #babysharkdoodoodoodoo #babysharksong #babysharkdancesong
⏱️Timestamps⏱️
0:00 - Baby Shark Dance
3:26 - Going for A Walk
13:42 - Baby Shark Tail
21:39 - Baby Sharkcito
28:40 - Retro Party
31:07 - Main Menu + All Baby Shark Songs
🚀 ΚΑΝΤΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΜΙΑ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΗ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΧΑΝΕΤΕ ΚΑΝΕΝΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ/LIVESTREAM!!! || EVERYONE SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON'T MISS ANY VIDEO/LIVESTREAM!!!
See you in the next explosive content 💣
🚀 Icarus GR
💩 Discord: https://discord.gg/S7G6GgSwNs
💩 Twitter: https://twitter.com/icarus_gr
💩 Instagram: icarusgrteam
💩 Blog: https://icarusgr.blogspot.com/
🚀 Specs:
💣 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
💣 CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-9750H CPU @ 2.60GHz
💣 Cache: 8 GB RAM
🚀 Support Channels
👍 Zeus SimGR YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8NYkfvk2hxV_t23ZiTrd7A
👍 Zeus SimGR Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/zeussimgr
👍 SIM GameGR YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6LiOXW0rGJYUBKqed2SnUQ
👍 SIM GameGR Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/simgamegr
👍 HELLAS TRUCKERS YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZG3PJPu4KZcVS7dAlv0GWw
👍 HELLAS TRUCKERS Twitch : https://www.twitch.tv/hellastruckers
👍 KOSTIS GAME: https://www.youtube.com/@kostis-game-1979
👍 EverydaySelfSolutionCY: https://www.youtube.com/@andrianos
👍 AndreasSimGR: https://www.youtube.com/@AndreasSimGR
- Made For Kids