THE DREADED PALE HORSE TWO BILLION People are about to Die over the next year and a half or so
End the global reset
End the global reset
837 views • 11 months ago

We are entering the big phase of the big war. Revelation 6 says 1/4 of the Earth will perish from the four horsemen of the Apocalypse. We are about to see this beginning to take place soon if not imminently. It can start any day now.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

for study at Larry McGuire's warning website you can go to larrygmeguiar2.com

newsbiblerussiaprophecyisraelreligionchinawartaiwanpale horsei iran
