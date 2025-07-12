🚨 Epstein's brother: DOJ & FBI look "stupid" denying Jeffrey's murder

“Every time they say something or try to do something to quash that he most likely was murdered, they put their foot further in their mouth,” Mark Epstein told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo.

He blasted the DOJ and FBI for dismissing his brother's 2019 death as a suicide, calling it a cover-up. He personally mocked FBI chief Kash Patel for pushing this narrative, asking, "Does he even have a Boy Scout merit badge for first aid?"

Mark revealed that his repeated requests for prison surveillance footage were blocked with shifting excuses. Initially, officials cited an ongoing investigation, then claimed the camera “did not show the area.” The released footage, showing part of a common area with Epstein's cell door just out of frame, has been heavily scrutinized, with a full minute missing.