Sunday update regarding Lahaina fires It is Monday and it feels like yesterday Sunday was days ago -Time is running together watching these videos - I can only imagine what it must be like to be there
87 views • 08/14/2023

I wouldn;'t trust this Hawaii governor. He is already talking about climate change.  Did you see that Cabal Demon Rat Oprah handing out pillows in some shelter ?  Of course the cameras were rolling for her mini production of her goodness.    She owns thousands of acres of land on Maui.  What other Cabal players own land on Maui ?  Why were direct energy weapons used on the People. Why did they hold people at gun point who were trying to deliver supplies. Why did these homes burn from the inside out ?  How would like to die from fire in your car with your children and pets ?  We need to get to the bottom of this fast.  I think it is time for a civil war where We the People round up the Criminals and hang them on the streets in public.  This has to stop now.

mauiinfofires
