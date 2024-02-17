BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
17 February 2024 Nick Patterson and Matt Lawson
Lightpath
Lightpath
53 views • 02/17/2024

Nick Patterson speaks first in this video followed by Matt Lawson who was the one shot by rubber bullets by the Police (such a low act). Nick has been holding the Government to account still pressing against the compromised judiciary. The Government has been ordered to PROVE the 2020 lockdowns were justified with scientific PROOF to back up the conjuring and fear mongering that we were all subjected to. This explains how there was a large supportive crowd to hear the speeches outside the Spencer Street Police Station. The Police are the ones who should be ashamed. They wrestled Nick to the ground and dislocated his shoulder before arresting him. They have good reason to be afraid. Justice will not only be served to our corrupt Government but also the Police for being the Government lackies. 

governmentfear mongeringconjuringpolice stationscientific proofnick pattersonmatt lawsonprove lockdownssupportive crowdspencer street
