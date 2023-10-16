Calls for Israel to restrain itself are ILLEGAL | The Caroline Glick Show

Posted 15October2023 JNS TV:

Is Israel really violating international law in the war against Hamas?

The Biden administration, the EU, the UN, Arab nations and others have begun to wage a campaign to restrain Israel’s efforts to destroy Hamas in Gaza. The campaign is based on allegations that there is a contradiction between Israel’s military operations and the laws of war.

To understand the nature of these claims, and what the laws of war require from Israel, as well as from the nations waging this campaign against Israel, Caroline spoke with Prof Avi Bell. Bell is a world expert on the laws of war and international humanitarian law.

