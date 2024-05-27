ALERT, MASSIVE DOLLAR DUMP BEGINS, PREPARE FOR THE ECONOMIC STORM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back with another dose of economic reality: Today we discuss the massive dumping of U.S. dent by China, the tapped out condumers, fast food giant McDonalds comes to help the broke U.S. consumer, and lots more.
Save money, get free local TV channels and cut the cable bill with an amplified antenna: https://amzn.to/3wxtzSN (your TV must have coaxial cable input).