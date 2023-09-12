Cannabis Investing Insights

In this episode of the podcast, we speak with Matt Hawkins, the Founder and Managing Partner of Entourage Effect Capital, a venture capital firm investing exclusively in the cannabis industry. Matt Hawkins, a true visionary in the field, shares his insights on the current federal reform landscape, including topics such as SAFE Banking, scheduling changes, and the complex world of 280E regulations. Matt shares his insights on the current cannabis investment landscape, the federal reform landscape, company restructurings, and the NY and European markets. Don't miss this episode where we unravel the complexities of cannabis finance, investment landscapes, and market movements with one of the industry's pioneers.

Guest: Matt Hawkins, Founder and Managing Partner of Entourage Effect Capital https://www.linkedin.com/in/matt-hawkins-11288a2/ Entourage Effect Capital (EEC), formerly known as Cresco Capital Partners, stands as a distinguished cannabis investment firm, embodying the concept that the collective synergy of components yields greater outcomes. Matt Hawkins is the Founder and Managing Partner of Entourage Effect Capital, a venture capital firm investing exclusively in the cannabis industry. Since 2014, the firm has made nearly 70 investments out of three funds and various co-investment vehicles and special purpose entities.



