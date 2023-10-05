CHILDREN BEING TAKEN: Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed - EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DELIVERING CHILDREN ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

Muckraker has obtained exclusive never-before-seen footage of US federal government contractors escorting children across the country, possibly delivering them into the hands of human traffickers. At least one of these contractors is CIA-affiliated.

Every month, thousands of foreign children are trafficked into the United States. They are drugged and smuggled across the US-Mexico border, detained by border patrol, held in top-secret compounds, and finally, escorted to various locations across the country. Since 2021, 85,000 of these children have gone missing. This report exposes the entire child processing pipeline with irrefutable video evidence.



Through exclusive footage, whistleblower testimony, and other documentation, Muckraker has exposed how the United States federal government is facilitating the largest child trafficking ring in the world.



Thank you to the brave whistleblowers @taraleerodas and @carlosstex for their courage to stand up and speak the truth.

And thank you to @Michael_Yon and @annvandersteel for their continued efforts to expose this and other critical issues.

A disturbing expose shows how the U.S. federal government is supporting the world’s biggest child trafficking ring with a steady stream of migrant children.

Muckraker released the video on X showing unsettling footage of young children being placed in large vans with tinted windows as their shady escorts hid their name badges and instructed them not to speak to reporters. Unfortunately, these children's fate is a big mystery, and there are thousands more just like them who disappear in the U.S. on a regular basis.

According to the publication, around 350,000 children enter the country unaccompanied every year, and 85,000 of those children have gone missing. Many are forced into a life of involuntary servitude, commercial sex trafficking and other horrors that potentially include organ harvesting.



Many of these children come from remote areas of South and Central America. While some children are lured from their villages by radio ads that tempt them with the idea of enjoying a better life in the U.S., other children are kidnapped or even sold to traffickers by their own parents.



The kids are tagged by the cartel trafficking them, and some are actually carried across the border incapacitated. Border Patrol often looks the other way and books them anyway. Some are given to single adults who want to enter the U.S. to make them appear to be a family and improve their chances of getting into the country; they may be smuggled back into Mexico and then used for this purpose multiple times.



Border Patrol must release unaccompanied children to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within 72 hours. As they wait to be processed and placed with a sponsor in the U.S., they are held in compounds run by government contractors that Muckraker likens to concentration camps. These centers can be found in places like Eagle Pass, El Paso, Los Fresnos, Carrizo Springs and Pecos.

