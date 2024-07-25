Finally something from Biden, as he says it's time to pass on the touch

Finally something else than a Tweet from the U.S. President as he says it's time to pass on the torch. From last night, July 24, 2024.

Ha! He says he decided, no it was decided by others and he was forced out. Cynthia

Obama threatened to remove Biden from power under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution if he refused to withdraw from the election race, American journalist Seymour Hersh reported on his blog on Substack.

Biden had to be reminded of the 25th Amendment, under which the vice president assumes the presidency in the event of the president's incapacity, due to the dissatisfaction of major Democratic Party donors.





