Josh Sigurdson reports on the snowballing of the war between India and Pakistan as it is exacerbated dramatically following several violent back and forth missile strikes including Indian planes being shot down and Pakistani cities in the Kashmir region being pummeled.





This latest manufactured crisis ensures the continued devolution into World War 3 as we see powers shift from the west to the east by design.





Once again, this war began with a false flag attack on a festival. There is a zero percent chance that for no reason other than to shoot themselves in the foot, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) decided to randomly start a war in the region, helping with the destruction of both sides.





Many women and children have already been killed in these strikes as India pushes forward with their Operation Sindoor.





There is no doubt this conflict will also lead to mass migration.





Now, the west is seemingly involving themselves in this crisis as per usual and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is saying that India is justified in attacking nuclear armed Pakistan.





As per usual, the attacks are under the guise of attacking terrorists which they refuse to provide proof of.





Meanwhile, Trump's priority is exacerbating the region's woes, calling for a renaming of the Persian Gulf to "The Arabian Gulf."





Typical.





He's also spending the largest military budget in history, $1 trillion to annex Palestine and go to war with Iran as Israel devastates Yemen with their latest bombing campaign.





In other concerning news, the Marines are deploying the first high-power microwave weapon to combat drone swarms. So we have the Terminator to look forward to...





This is app about enslaving humanity whilst demoralizing humanity. It's about forcing us all into a ration based system of technocracy, complete with digital IDs.





Are you prepared?





