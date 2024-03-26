How the Deep State is Using Artificial Intelligence to Brainwash Children, Control Elections, and Surveil the World

Artificial intelligence (AI), programmed by raging totalitarians, is being used by the Deep State to indoctrinate children by replacing human teachers, explains The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Additionally, AI is now infiltrating elections. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), noted that technology is evolving from “analytical” power to “predictive” power, which would then result in a “prescriptive” mode. Schwab said, “You do not even have to have elections anymore because you can already predict. And afterwards, you can say, ‘Why do we need elections?’ Because we know what the result will be.”

Ultimately, Newman shared that evildoers like WEF “prophet” Yuval Noah Harari and principal researcher and AI visionary at Google Ray Kurzweil believe that AI will soon surpass humans and become like God. It is time to stand up and push back against this nonsense to restore sanity and protect the next generation from an age of technocracy.





