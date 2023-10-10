BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10/10/2023 -- Large M6.5 Earthquake strikes Afghanistan AGAIN, Large M6.0 @ Argentina = MAJOR UNREST
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 10/11/2023

Things are currently going through the roof seismically speaking. The number of M6.0+ events this past week becoming noticeable even to the average observer, and main stream media.

I am thinking the professionals will appear shortly denying any increase and saying all these M6 to M7 earthquakes are NOT related to each other lol


Just a guess.. but they usually show up right about now when things start becoming obvious, and every time (so far) they've denied an increase is ever taking place. Even when the M9.0 struck Japan back in 2011, professionals said NO increase was taking place.


It's sort of odd (the denials) but its done to keep status quo and keep the numbers padded so they don't have to change any books or adjust any teaching.... also it is done to placate the average joes out there , keep the masses in a state of ignorance on disasters.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy