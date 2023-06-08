Remembering the 56th Anniversary of USS Liberty and Honoring the Survivors

Today, June 8th, marks the 56th anniversary of the attack on the USS Liberty. On this day in 1967, Israeli forces launched an unprovoked attack on the USS Liberty, killing 34 American sailors and injuring 174 others.





This catastrophic event has immensely impacted the survivors and their families, shaping their lives in ways one could not have imagined. Their stories are ones of bravery, resilience, loss, and, above all, the strength of the human spirit. These stories deserve to be heard, to be understood, and to be acknowledged. Despite their challenges, the survivors have shown remarkable courage and determination to seek justice and accountability for the attack. Their efforts have helped to raise awareness about the ongoing struggle for truth and justice for the USS Liberty crew.





Let us take this opportunity to remember and pay tribute to those who were lost, those who survived, and those whose lives were forever changed by the incident of the USS Liberty. The ripple effects of their sacrifice and resilience are still being felt today.





Watch the four-part docuseries, Sacrificing Liberty - https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch