BBN, Sep 18, 2024 – NOW CONFIRMED: Your government can DETONATE electronic devices...

Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 18, 2024 – NOW CONFIRMED: Your government can DETONATE electronic devices in your possession at any moment





- Pagers and also two-way radios are now being remotely detonated

- Governments can intercept any shipments and insert explosives

- They can target mobile phones, laptop computers, appliances and electric vehicles

- Israel just demonstrated this dangerous weaponization of consumer electronics

- Taiwan company says it's SUING Israel over the implantation of explosives

- Interview with Pastor Todd Coconato about END TIMES for America: Prophecy and more

- Powerful Bible sermon covering Revelation Ch 4-6 and the COSMIC IMPACT explanation of the Tribulation





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport