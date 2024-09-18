BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BBN, Sep 18, 2024 – NOW CONFIRMED: Your government can DETONATE electronic devices...
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
343 views • 8 months ago

Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 18, 2024 – NOW CONFIRMED: Your government can DETONATE electronic devices in your possession at any moment


- Pagers and also two-way radios are now being remotely detonated

- Governments can intercept any shipments and insert explosives

- They can target mobile phones, laptop computers, appliances and electric vehicles

- Israel just demonstrated this dangerous weaponization of consumer electronics

- Taiwan company says it's SUING Israel over the implantation of explosives

- Interview with Pastor Todd Coconato about END TIMES for America: Prophecy and more

- Powerful Bible sermon covering Revelation Ch 4-6 and the COSMIC IMPACT explanation of the Tribulation


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
israelcell phoneconfirmedelectronic devicesbbnpagergovernment can detonate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy