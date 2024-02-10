BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
St. Scholastica - Marian Fathers' Saint in Focus
High Hopes
High Hopes
14 views • 02/10/2024

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


Feb 8, 2024


Who is St. Scholastica? Today on Saints in Focus, Marian Postulant Austin teaches us about the life of this holy and devout saint. St. Scholastica is known as the twin sister of St. Benedict of Nursia, who you may know from the St. Benedict Medal. St. Scholastica, pray for us!


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhyWUbQPfMw

Keywords
christiancatholicmartyrdivine mercymariansfr mark baronsaints in focusst agnes
