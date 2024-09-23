Realms of Arkania - Blade of Destiny (1992, PC), part 2

Somehow clueless.



Realms of Arkania - Blade of Destiny is an RPG developed by German company Attic Software and published by Sir-Tech (in North America), British company U.S. Gold (in Great Britain, Italy and France) and German company Fantasy Productions (in Germany), with re-releases by Softkey and German companies Topware CD Service AG, Eurovideo Bildprogramm, United Independent Entertainment, Trend Verlag, Shoebox Interactive and Joker Verlag. The game was also released for Amiga.

The original title is "Das Schwarze Auge - Die Schicksalsklinge". "Das Schwarze Auge" is a long-running and popular German pen&pencil RPG. It is called "The Dark Eye" in English, as the name literally translates to "The Black Eye".



Blade of Destiny is set in the northern part of the continent Arkania (Aventuria in later translations), a continent where most of the Dark Eye stories take place. The humans living in this region are worried about an approaching invasion of orcs. The orcs have a new leader who has managed to unify all tribes and made them stop fighting each other. Now, the orcish leader might even succeed in conquering the great city of Thorwal. After coming to Thorwal in search of fame and adventure, your party eventually gets recruited to find the Blade of Destiny, a legendary sword which is the only weapon powerful enough to defeat the orcish leader. Unfortunately, its whereabouts are unknown and you first have to find pieces of a map which will lead you to the location of the sword.



The game is played from a first-person perspective most of the time. Similar to Might& Magic or Wizards, you move fieldwise and in 90-degree turns. The game switches to a map while travelling between settlements and to an isometric view for battles. The game has a day-andnight cycle, and you have a time limit of two in-game years to find the Blade of Destiny. The game uses the rules of the current edition of The Dark Eye when it came out. Some notable differences to D&D is the feature of negative attributes which can be lowered if you level up, the use of magic points instead of spell slots and the fact that you have both an attack and a parry in each round during battle. Battles are turn-based, and there is the option to let the computer do the battling. You can also separate one character from your party and move around independently.

