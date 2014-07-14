[Jul 14, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 21 (2.8K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode of Quest4Truth (sporting the new Q4T logo), Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue with their study of the book of Revelation, beginning with the first two verses of Chapter 6. Who is the rider on the White Horse? What's the deal with the 7 Seals? How do they work? How should we study Revelation? As a linear book or non-linear? Does the scroll open up a little more with each broken seal or do you have to remove all 7 seals first in order to open it? These issues and more are examined in this episode of Quest4Truth.





