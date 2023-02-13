East Palestine Train Wreck and Explosion Releases Toxic Chemicals For Miles - Ohio River 'drinking water for millions' is more Contaminated Now.

I'm sharing this video from 'DAHBOO77' on YouTube, with his description. Then I will add more that I want to share here.

While the US government is dispensing millions of dollars in resources to treat balloons as an existential crisis, a small town in Ohio finds itself engulfed in what actually looks like the apocalypse. Perhaps by design, all of the drama surrounding violations of US airspace by Chinese spy initiatives has done well to keep what is becoming one of the worst environmental disasters in recent memory from getting any headlines. The chaos began early last week when a train of more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio near the state’s border with Pennsylvania with roughly 5,000 residents. The accident launched fifty of those hundred freight cars from the tracks. Twenty of the freight cars on the train were carrying hazardous materials, ten of which were detailed. While the accident had no fatalities, of those ten cars, five contained pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable carcinogenic gas. #EastPalestine #Breaking #News

The link just above shows IMHO, the stupidity of the deliberate setting of detonating charges to the 5 tank cars that had not exploded. Calling it a so called 'controlled release'.



The Ohio River has already been considered the most polluted river in the US for many years. It flows through six states and collects drainage from 15 states.Heavy industry dumped more toxic pollution into the Ohio River watershed than any other in the United States in 2020, according to the latest data available in a report from Environment America.

Industrial discharges from coal-fired power plants, steel and aluminum manufacturers, petrochemical plants and other businesses accounted for nearly 41 million pounds of toxic pollution released into the Ohio River Basin. The Ohio River is 981 miles long, starting at the confluence of the Allegheny and the Monongahela Rivers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and ending in Cairo, Illinois, where it flows into the Mississippi River.

The Ohio River flows through or borders six states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, water from parts of New York, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama drain into tributaries that empty into the Ohio.

The Ohio River is the source of drinking water for more than five million people.

More than 25 million people,