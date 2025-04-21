BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Clinoptilolite Zeolite and Sea Plasma Superb for Holistic Detoxification - Matthew Hazen
48 views • 4 months ago


The MasterPeace miracle man, Matthew Hazen, is the founder and CEO of Human Consciousness Support and passionately talks about the effects of this detox-based natural solution. MasterPeace is derived from zeolite, a natural lava mineral, unlike synthetic-based EDTA. Many people have suffered and even lost their lives for the sake of this simple but highly effective knowledge! Matthew explains how the negatively charged MasterPeace solution attracts positively charged heavy metals and poisons, even crossing the blood-brain barrier to both bind and remove these invaders from the body. Incredibly, this detox product costs just $1 per day and it’s even effective for pets! It’s super simple to take and Matthew recommends starting with a dose of one drop twice daily.



TAKEAWAYS


Use code TINA at checkout to get the discounted price for MasterPeace @ www.MasterPeacebyhcs.com


The founder of the lab that helped develop this zeolite and nano-colloidal research was allegedly killed


Zeolite is a broad-spectrum detoxifier with a negative charge and all poisons have a positive magnetic charge


You can get a hair and urine test on the MasterPeace website and keep track of your results personally



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Be the Best Version of You video: https://bit.ly/4jjxSEd

MasterPeace (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Kids Will Die Before Parents article: https://bit.ly/4ios5w7


🔗 CONNECT WITH MASTERPEACE

Website: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop?ref=TINA

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Y8IYUp

Instagram: https://bit.ly/4cBkdWM

TikTok: https://bit.ly/4jjBRkw


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

MasterPeace (get discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
detoxzeolitemental healthmetalspoisonspetsphysicaledtatina griffincounter culture mom showmatthew hazenhuman consciousness supportsea plasmathe masterpeace
