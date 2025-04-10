Need a Car in El Salvador? Here’s How We Did It! 🚘

🚗 We finally bought our first used car in El Salvador! 🚗

In this video, we take you along on our car-buying journey—from test-driving multiple vehicles to navigating the process of getting our driver’s licenses. If you’re considering buying a car in El Salvador, this video will give you an inside look at how it all works.

Thinking about buying a car in El Salvador? Our friend Stan offers a car-finding service for $400, where he helps you find a reliable vehicle, checks the paperwork, and ensures you get the best deal. If you're interested, contact him for details! +503-7832-6368

