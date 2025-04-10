BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Need a Car in El Salvador? Here’s How We Did It! 🚘
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
41 views • 5 months ago

🚗 We finally bought our first used car in El Salvador! 🚗

In this video, we take you along on our car-buying journey—from test-driving multiple vehicles to navigating the process of getting our driver’s licenses. If you’re considering buying a car in El Salvador, this video will give you an inside look at how it all works.

Thinking about buying a car in El Salvador? Our friend Stan offers a car-finding service for $400, where he helps you find a reliable vehicle, checks the paperwork, and ensures you get the best deal. If you're interested, contact him for details! +503-7832-6368

🔔 Stay Connected!

 ✅ Like, comment, and subscribe for more updates on life in El Salvador!

 💬 Have questions about buying a car in El Salvador? Drop them in the comments!

🔔 Don’t forget to LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE for more updates on our expat life in El Salvador!

📌 Follow Our Journey:

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

 📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]


Keywords
car shoppingexpat lifebuying a car in el salvadorused cars in el salvadorel salvador drivinggetting a drivers license in el salvadortest driving carscar buying tipshow to buy a car abroadcar registration in el salvadordriving in central americastans car-finding servicecar buying processexpat transportationlegal process in el salvador
Chapters

00:00– Finding a car

02:01 – Test Driving Different Cars 🚘

07:45 – How to Get a Driver’s Licenses 📝

10:25 – The Challenges of Buying a Used Car in El Salvador

14:02 - Spanish humour!

14:16 – Las Cascades mall (Drivers License)

17:45 - Bennigans

17:57 - Auto Lot

19:45 - At the Lawyers office

20:08 - The Car We Chose! 🎉

21:54 – How Stan’s Car-Finding Service Can Help You

