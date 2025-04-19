Unveiling the Secret Space Program: Rebecca Rose's Journey - Typical Skeptic # 1909

🚀 Episode : Rebecca Rose – Secret Space Program / Multidimensional Healing

🔖 Tags:

Rebecca Rose Barfoot, Secret Space Program, SSP experiencer, multidimensional healing, Light Language, trauma recovery, military abduction, spiritual awakening, energy intuitive, Typical Skeptic Podcast, galactic consciousness, soul mission





🔷 Hashtags:

#RebeccaRose #SecretSpaceProgram #SSPExperiencer #GalacticHealing #MultidimensionalSelf #LightLanguage #AnomalousTrauma #SpiritualAwakening #StarseedMission #TypicalSkepticPodcast #EnergyIntuitive #CosmicDisclosure





Rebecca Rose Barfoot is a multidimensional galactic experiencer currently serving the collective as an energy intuitive, seer, and channel. Early in life, she had a variety of anomalous, non-benevolent experiences, including military abductions that led her into the Secret Space Program. Through her own healing journey and spiritual development, Rebecca has awakened to her deeper mission and now offers one-on-one readings, healing sessions, and transformative group experiences. Her work aims to assist others in recovering from anomalous trauma and to support their paths toward healing and awakening.





🔗 Guest Links:

🌐 Website: https://rebeccarosebarfoot.com/





📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rebeccarose-siriusblue





📘 Facebook: Rebecca Rose - Energy Intuitive, Seer and Channel





Rebecca Rose Telegram





https://t.me/rebecca_rose_sirius_blue





Disclaimer





The following program is for entertainment, educational, and informational purposes only. The views expressed by the guest are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the host or the platform. This is not a healing session and is not a substitute for medical, psychological, or professional advice. As always use your own discernment when watching the Typical Skeptic Podcast and Viewer Discretion is Advised





💰 IF this helps your journey leave a tip and support the mission, or to donate for a readings shows:

PayPal: www.paypal.me/typicalskepticmedia

CashApp: kalil1121

Venmo: @robert-kalil

Buy Me a Coffee: www.buymeacoffee.com/typicalskeptic





🎥 Watch & Follow:





Rumble: www.rumble.com/typicalskeptic

New YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@truthseeker5197





🎙 Listen to the Podcast:

Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/podcast/typical-skeptic-podcast--5897400

Spotify: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Spotify

Apple Podcasts: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Apple

Amazon Music: Typical Skeptic Podcast on Amazon





📲 Follow on Social Media:

Instagram: kalilrobert

x; robertkalil1121

facebook: robert.kalil.7





Typical Skeptic Podcast Store: tinyurl.com/Typical-Skeptic-Podcast-Merch (Use code: earlybird for 15% off)





🎟 Affiliate Discounts:





Shop Total Life Changes Weight loss and Detox Coffee and Tea!!

https://totallifechanges.com/pages/join?pws=robkalil





🛍️ Brian Tseng the SolarBee

https://07074753.acnibo.com/us-en/services07074753.acnibo.com

Shop Brian's storefront for better healthcare, home security/smart home optimization (great for capturing cryptids on camera!), Identity Theft Protection and more!





I get a small commission when you sign up for streamyard

🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/5138589455745024





🛍️ Happy Hippo. Use code: SKEPTIC for 15% percent off https://tinyurl.com/Happy-Hippo-Affiliate





🛍️ Shamanitas. Use code: 16SKEPTICS at checkout. https://shamanitas.org - Alchemized Amanita Spray with kava mixes, Mistletoe, Blue lotus and Monoatomic Gold





🛍️ Minnesota Nice Ethnobotanicals. Use code: TYPICALSKEPTICP for 10% off at checkout. https://mn-nice-ethnobotanicals.com/?ref=kz9qe0iv Variety of products from Amanita to kava, kanna, Blue Lotus, Dream Herb





🛍️ Fresh Mouth Club. Use code: UFO for discount at checkout https://www.freshmouthclub.com/index.cfm?id=778753 Nano Silver Toothpaste, Reverse Osmosis Water





🛍️ Cosmic Nootropic. Use code: SKEPTIC777 at checkout.

https://cosmicnootropic.com/?coupon-code=374





Show less