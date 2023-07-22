© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The powerful explosion in the Zhytomyr region after a missile strike is posted on the Ukrainian social network ( I see a humiliating apology video and the trip to the meat grinder in someone's future)
It looks like the destruction of an ammunition depot, but Zelensky regime-controlled media act as if nothing happened.
Source @R&U Videos