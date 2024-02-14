As The World Burns - Alt Media End Time Saga with Tucker Carlson & Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something is being revealed in these end times, each day the mystery is coming into better focus. Let's put these clues together from the recent interview that Tucker Carlson had with Vladimir Putin. Alternative media gives their take on what's up. They each have a piece of the puzzle. This video is set to a soap opera type of theme. Stay tuned for more as this unfolds.