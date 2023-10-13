America First Legal Reveals NARA Knew Then-VP Biden Emailed Son About Foreign Business 29,000 Times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new lawsuit filed by the America First Legal Foundation reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden's office emailed his son and brother about foreign business more than 29-thousand times. Daniel Baldwin with more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html