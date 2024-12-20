BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Abundant Life School Mass Shooting Hoax - The Jewish Angle
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
226 views • 6 months ago

The narrative in the Abundant Life School Mass Shooting Hoax in Madison, WI is now shifting to the fake shooter’s motives.

The fake motives will be used as an argument for red flag laws. The fake narrative claims the fake shooter was influenced by neo-Nazis which means she was exposed to (oh no) anti-Semitism.

The worn out claim of anti-Semitism becomes another red flag on the list of signs of an enemy of the state. People who respect the Constitution, especially the second amendment, also get red flags.

So, the Jews run anti-Semitism psyops and then push for laws against anti-Semitism (which does not exist). Rinse and repeat.


Mirrored - A Dangerous Goy


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
psyoppsychological operationhoax seasonhoaxville usaanti-semitism industry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy