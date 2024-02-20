Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, units of 30th and 32nd mechanised brigades of the AFU have been eliminated, four enemy counterattacks have been repelled close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen and two pick up trucks.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, as well as one U.S.-manufactured M119 gun.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved positions along the front line, Russian troops have inflicted a fire defeat on units of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade and the 241st Brigade of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine near Kurdyumovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and also repelled an attack by assault groups of the 42nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU close to Bogdanovka (DPR).

The enemy losses were over 395 servicemen, 3 tanks, including German-manufactured Leopard tanks, 3 U.S.-manufactured M113 armored personnel carriers, 4 armoured fighting vehicles & 9 motor vehicles.

In addition, during counter-battery warfare, 1 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system & 1 D-30 howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️In Avdeevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to occupy more advantageous lines and positions and also defeated manpower and hardware concentration areas of 24th & 53rd mechanised brigades of the AFU.In addition, four counterattacks by assault groups of 59th mechanised & 3rd assault brigades of the AFU have been repelled near Lastochkino & Pervomayskoye (DPR).The enemy losses were up to 425 troops, 1 tank, 4 armoured fighting vehicles & 5 motor vehicles killed & wounded.▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GoFs have inflicted a fire defeat on the formations of the 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye reg). In addition, 1 counterattack by an assault group of the 58th Mechd Brig of the AFU has been repulsed near Shevchenko (Zaporozhye reg).The enemy losses were up to 190 troops, 1 tank & 4 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-manufd M777 artillery system, 1 UK-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, one MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun & 1 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Dnepr GoFs, in cooperation with artillery, a comprehensive fire defeat has been inflicted on units of 65th, 118th mechd & 82nd air assault brigades of the AFU near Rabotino, Orekhov, and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were up to 120 servicemen, 3 pickup trucks, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery syst, 1 U.S.-manufd M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery syst, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system & 1 D-30 howitzer.▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower & military hardware in 117 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 1 MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force near Belozyorka (Kherson reg).

During the day, seven British-manufactured Storm Shadow cruise missiles, one U.S.-manufactured Patriot surface-to-air guided missile, and three U.S.-manufd HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been intercepted.

In addition, 124 Ukrainian UAVs have been hit close to Mirnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Lozovoye, Klyuchevoye (DPR), Podgornoye, Novogorovka, and Kremennaya (LPR).

In total, 572 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 12,943 unmanned aerial vehicles, 471 air defence missile systems, 15,123 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,222 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,118 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,860 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





