Trump Completing Their Global AI Biometric Enslavement KiII-Grid System

If someone still think Trump will save anyone, show them this:





1️⃣ Injecting humanity with Bluetooth and Al Smart-Dust NANO bots, also implemented by fake "tests", to make Everyone Cyborgs loB lnternet of Bodies in their Fourth lndustrial Revolution

2️⃣ Biometric Surveillance Al Systems

3️⃣ Lure people to take toxic dangerous "medicine" like lvermectin

4️⃣ Member of WEF and supporting billionaires for decades

5️⃣ Bombing Gaza and Iran to 6uild 6ack 6etter Al Smart-Cities - Holocaust Kill Boxes

6️⃣ BFFs KiIIary, Epstain (still alive), Kissinger, Schwab, Silverstain etc. since his entire life

7️⃣ Working tight with WEF, Bill Gates, Pfizer and Musk already long before his first term. Gave Fauci his Presidential Award, after his first term.

8️⃣ Gave a powerful position to Al Elon Musk, Al Tesla, Neuralink and allowed over 40.000 5G Satellites

9️⃣Working with ClA and Secret Service on his Fake "Assasination" Attempts to get symphathy and more money for surveillance on innocent people, and restrictions online

🔟 Vanguard and Blackrock ongoing

1️⃣1️⃣ World Economic Forum runs all govern-ments ongoing, any "voting" by ordinarily people being fake

1️⃣2️⃣ Freemasonry and other secret societies ruling behind the scenes ongoing, Bilderberg Group, Vatican, Jesuits orders, Black Nobility and British Empire

1️⃣3️⃣ Pushing Al Digital Currencies for Social Credit Score systems, model China

1️⃣4️⃣ Expanding Radiation from 5G, 6G, 7G

1️⃣5️⃣ Chemtrails ongoing

1️⃣6️⃣ HAARP ongoing

1️⃣7️⃣ Nuclear Weapons Laboratories in the US ongoing

1️⃣8️⃣ NATO, NSA, DARPA, NASA and Military Industrial Complex Expanding

1️⃣9️⃣ Military bases, DUMBs like Area 51, for Torture and Experiments ongoing

2️⃣0️⃣ Guantanamo Bay Naval Base for Prison Torture ongoing

2️⃣1️⃣ Tavistock Institute ongoing

2️⃣2️⃣ BioLabs with Biological Weaponries ongoing

2️⃣3️⃣ Human Trafficking ongoing

2️⃣4️⃣ Satanic Rituals Ongoing

2️⃣5️⃣ Adrenochrome ongoing

2️⃣6️⃣ Organ Harvesting ongoing

2️⃣7️⃣ Pollution of water and air ongoing

2️⃣8️⃣ Animal cruelty ongoing, labs and farms, torture experimentations and slavery

2️⃣9️⃣ Fourth Industrial Revolution ongoing

3️⃣0️⃣ BioDigital Convergence ongoing





⚠️ FOX = 666 in basic numerology! ⚠️

⚠️ FOX is owned by Mind-Control Disney who also have 666 in their logo. Walt Disney was a high degree Freemason, Satanist and Mind-Programmer! ⚠️





Putin too:

https://ascensionavatar.wordpress.com/2020/09/16/lyudmila-putin-my-husband-has-been-dead-for-a-long-time-did-the-cia-central-israeli-agency-kill-vladimir-putin-and-replace-him-with-this-chabad-lubavitz-supremacy-cult-clone/