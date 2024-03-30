BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Newman: Education, Theosophy, War, & Crisis to Bring About World Federation
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 03/30/2024

Alex Newman discusses how one of the biggest current threats to civilization is the global centralization of the education system by the UN in an effort to indoctrinate every child on this planet into submission to an all-powerful one-world dictatorship. Theosophy is a huge influence that runs through all of this. Education is key to bringing this global system about with the goals of world federation and a world brain. It is starting to look like the New World Order has become so discredited where they won't be able to complete the project with Soros and Rockefeller and so now they're bringing in a new guard that will save us from the old evildoers but who are all onboard with this Luciferian stuff. The fastest way to get to world government is through war and (poly)crisis. BRICS and multipolarity are part of the dialectical Hegelian strategy to bring about the synthesis of global government. If you think about it, each of the BRICS governments is actually the anchor in its respective regional union. By the time everything is said and done, all the evil empires and evildoers will be stopped, and God prevails.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics


Websites

Liberty Sentinel Substack https://libertysentinel.substack.com

Liberty Sentinel https://libertysentinel.org

New American http://thenewamerican.com

X https://twitter.com/ALEXNEWMAN_JOU

Public School Exit https://www.publicschoolexit.com


About  Alex Newman

Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
biblesatanprophecyww3satanismglobalismunited nationsluciferianismworld governmenttheosophygreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy