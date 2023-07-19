InfoWars - Maria Zeee - Cultural Weapons System Merging Synthetic Biology, Marxism, and the LGBT Community, Exposed - with Celeste Solum - 7-18-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Celeste Solum of https://celestialreport.com/ joins guest host Maria Zee of https://zeeemedia.com on The Alex Jones Show to break down the link between synthetic biology, marxism, and the LGBT Community as components in a cultural weapon system.
Our Patriot Pride Month sale is now LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF the hottest items during our biggest sale of the year!