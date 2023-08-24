Money & the Kingdom

June 11, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches on something he never has before - money & tithing. Under the New Covenant we are to give as the Holy Spirit leads, so why do so many pastors still preach Old Covenant tithing? This sermon addresses correct and incorrect ways to give and warns against pastors who use emotional manipulation to 'prosper'.

" But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully." 2 Corinthians 9:6