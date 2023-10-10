Quo Vadis





Oct 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for October 4, 2023





Here is the message of Our Lady to Valeria:





My children, I am always with you and I carry you in my heart as only your Heavenly Mother can do.





You are going through difficult times but if you rely on Us you will have nothing to suffer.





Pray and have people pray because only from heaven can true and powerful help come to you.





I will not abandon you for any reason, entrust me with your pains, your thoughts, your worries and I will always be ready to help you personally.





I know very well that without my help you would not go far.





Rather, pray for your non-believing brothers since the real difficult times will be for them alone.





Prayers to God, for the times you will have to face, will be the true and unique consolations for you and your brothers.





You, my children, who know well the sufferings of the last times that you will have to face, be strong in spirit, and do not miss the prayers to God for all your loved ones, especially those who do not know prayers, the only medicines that will heal so many impure spirits.





You are my obedient children and I count so much on you that, certainly, you will have a place next to your Jesus surrounded by all the saints.





I bless you, be ready.





Mary, Your Mother and Comforter.





The following is from Valeria Copponi’s own words, as they are stated on her website:





“I am an instrument Jesus uses to make us taste his Word for our times.





While I am not worthy of this, I accept with great fear and responsibility this great gift, handing myself over totally to His Divine Will.





This extraordinary charism is called “locutions.”





This involves interior words that come, not from the mind in the form of thoughts, but from the heart, as if a voice “spoke” them from within.





When I begin to write (let us say, under dictation), I am not aware of the sense of the whole.





Only at the end, when rereading, do I understand the meaning of the entirety of the words “dictated” to me more or less quickly in a theological language that I do not understand.





Initially, the thing at which I marveled the most was this “clean” writing without deletions or corrections, more perfect and more exact than an ordinary dictation, without any fatigue on my part; all comes out smoothly.





But we know that the Spirit blows where and when He wills, and so with great humility and acknowledging that without Him we can do nothing, we dispose ourselves to listen to the Word, Who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life.”





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrTIV52VyQM