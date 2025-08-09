Aerial footage filmed by ITV News shows the scale of Gaza's destruction | ITV News

This is why the Israeli occupation bans foreign journalists from entering Gaza or filming it from the air - because the camera would expose the truth: the overwhelming scale of destruction.

The first aerials of Gaza for months document the territory's continued destruction.

Filmed by ITV News International Editor Emma Murphy, on board a plane dropping aid into Gaza, the images show huge swathes of land in ruins. Journalists are prevented from entering Gaza by Israel.

Looking out the plane windows from 15,000 feet is the closest any foreign media has been to seeing the aftermath of 22 months of war, apart from trips arranged by the Israeli military.

Mirrored - ITV News

