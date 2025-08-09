BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Aerial footage filmed by ITV News shows the scale of Gaza's destruction | ITV News
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
5
238 views • 1 month ago

This is why the Israeli occupation bans foreign journalists from entering Gaza or filming it from the air - because the camera would expose the truth: the overwhelming scale of destruction.

The first aerials of Gaza for months document the territory's continued destruction.

Filmed by ITV News International Editor Emma Murphy, on board a plane dropping aid into Gaza, the images show huge swathes of land in ruins. Journalists are prevented from entering Gaza by Israel.

Looking out the plane windows from 15,000 feet is the closest any foreign media has been to seeing the aftermath of 22 months of war, apart from trips arranged by the Israeli military.

Mirrored - ITV News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
itv newsaerial footagegaza destruction
