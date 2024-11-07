Post-Election Breakdown - Donald Trump WINS - 47th President-Elect

Donald Trump is officially the 47th president-elect - with Kamala Harris officially conceding, what is ahead? Thomas Massie for Sec of Ag? RFK for HHS? Where did the popular vote and Electoral College land? What about the abortion measures put forth in 10 states and some of the big senate seats? Was there any skullduggery, as Donald Trump called it? We'll go over it all, and see where God is in the midst! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/post-election-breakdown/





NEW!!! Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%