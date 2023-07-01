Nefarious: Judgment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bad Guys’ Motivation: Pure Hate
* Everything hell does has been to provoke the judgment of God against us.
* The demons don’t have humility — or secret knowledge.
* Even if/when the truth is on their side, they would still rather argue their agenda.
* They are demagogues.
* Their plan is to use our own infallibility against us and create carnage.
* If they’re going down, they’re taking as many of us with them as they possibly can.
* All they want is for bad things to happen to us.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 6 April 2023
https://rumble.com/v2gpddt-does-rfk-jr.-have-a-shot-guest-robert-barnes-4623.html