Nefarious: Judgment
Son of the Republic
852 followers
38 views • 07/01/2023

The Bad Guys’ Motivation: Pure Hate

* Everything hell does has been to provoke the judgment of God against us.

* The demons don’t have humility — or secret knowledge.

* Even if/when the truth is on their side, they would still rather argue their agenda.

* They are demagogues.

* Their plan is to use our own infallibility against us and create carnage.

* If they’re going down, they’re taking as many of us with them as they possibly can.

* All they want is for bad things to happen to us.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 6 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2gpddt-does-rfk-jr.-have-a-shot-guest-robert-barnes-4623.html

