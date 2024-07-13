BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Derek Prince - Receive the Holy Spirit
Bible Study Book of Enoch
24 followers
23 views • 10 months ago

My Testimony of Receiving the Holy Spirit

[1st Baptism]

In the summer of 2012 my 4yo son was diagnosed with Autism. I hit the lowest of lows but in that lowness I turned back to God (I was far from Him at the time) and asked “How did this happen?” He made me realize that there is great evil in this world, and that evil controls nearly everything! But something stop’s them... and that’s God!

In October, 2012 while doing paperwork in the office, I came across a version of the Sinner’s Prayer, prayed it earnestly, and committed myself to God. I felt this sensation of oil dripping down my spine, and this overwhelming peace, like I was being washed and cleansed from above. Shortly after, I read the entire Bible (for the first time) in under 2 weeks

[2nd Baptism]

After being Born Again, I kept thanking God for gifts of Wisdom, Knowledge and Discernment. Around April 2013, while driving to Vancouver, I had listened to Derek Prince’s Receive the Holy Spirit (this same video) and felt a small measure of tongues come out while driving. It was like a fire from the belly that wanted to come out but I had restrained it though as my family was with me.

After a week in Vancouver, I flew back home to work (my wife and kids stayed there with her parents) and while home alone, God put it on my heart to get baptized. I was not connected to any church at the time, but after seeing someone do it on youtube, I decided to baptize myself. I filled the tub with water, said a simple prayer ("I baptize myself unto repentance in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit"), submersed myself, and as I came out, tongues just started flowing out of me for 10 minutes straight, literally like fire from the belly. I thank the Holy Spirit for HIs teaching and guidance since.

For more on this, see our Acts 2 Bible Study https://godstruegems.ca/home/acts-chapter-2-pt1/ (refresh the page if it doesn't load immediately)

Keywords
holy spiritbaptismjesusborn againwaterfiretonguesderek prince
