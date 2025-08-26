© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to Dr. Leonard Coldwell, the use of statin drugs is tantamount to "mass murder" and can reduce life expectancy by at least 20 years.
"Your brain is made from cholesterol. A statin drug is a cholesterol-lowering drug. So if you want to have a brain the size of a marble, just keep on taking them."
"You do not die of too much cholesterol. There is no such thing as too much cholesterol. You die only from not enough."
"I have patients that have cholesterol of 600. They're the healthiest people. Never been sick."
"Statin drugs are the most dangerous, useless drugs ever invented."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!