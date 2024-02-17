Aaron Russo's Mad As Hell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a show he produced in 1991 before they assassinated him as a serious threat to the deep state. We met Aaron at a Libertarian Party national convention. He was a powerful, knowledgeable champion for our team. He was also a highly successful movie producer with awesome credits to his name.
He talked about David Rockefeller's attempts to recruit Russo to the dark side: "You can do anything you want and have a permanent Get Out Of Jail Free card". Failing that, they killed him. Mad As Hell gives some insight to where he was coming from.