Jesse Kelly | FBI FABRICATED Trump's "Classified" Documents?! Julie Kelly returns to take a victory lap on something she brought up almost two years ago. Remember the FBI's raid on Mar-A-Lago and the infamous photo of Trump's "classified" documents laid out on the floor? Turns out, the FBI, like everything, lied about the severity of those documents.