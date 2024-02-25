BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Amazing Wildlife Living At The Equator's Edge Equator Special
56 views • 02/25/2024

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries


Dec 26, 2023


The sun shines most powerfully at the equator, here it is able to power extraordinary life. From the large trees covering the rainforest of Southeast Asia, to the arid dry climate of East Africa's Savannah, the equator's sun has the ability to create lush landscapes or dry, cold, flat terrains.


TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.


#equator #sun #rainforest


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qNswKLdkZU&pp=ygUId2lsZGxpZmU%3D

travelanimalsdocumentarywildlifeamazingtracksequator
