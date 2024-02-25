The Amazing Wildlife Living At The Equator's Edge Equator Special

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRACKS - Travel Documentaries
Dec 26, 2023
The sun shines most powerfully at the equator, here it is able to power extraordinary life. From the large trees covering the rainforest of Southeast Asia, to the arid dry climate of East Africa’s Savannah, the equator's sun has the ability to create lush landscapes or dry, cold, flat terrains.
Subscribe to see more full documentaries every week:
TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.
Any queries, please contact us at:
#equator #sun #rainforest
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qNswKLdkZU&pp=ygUId2lsZGxpZmU%3D