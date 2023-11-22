The Assassination Of JFK - The Commencement Of The Communist/Deep State Coup Against The United States Of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sixty years ago on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Tx, the globalists and the deep state-including Alan Dulles and George H W Bush-initiated a communist/deep state/globalist coup in the US with the assassination of John F Kennedy. We are in the final throes of this coup. Prepare body, mind and soul. Article- No True Gray Man: https://blog.christopherburg.com/2023/11/13/no-true-gray-man/ Starting a home gym: https://blog.christopherburg.com/2023/09/19/starting-a-home-gym/?unapproved=685032&moderation-hash=35be1a2a1cce772d3386c9390fd28e92#comment-685032 Javier Milei announces end of globalist bureaucracy in Argentina: https://banned.video/watch?id=655d1aa7165be0e1475578b2 World Alt Media video: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=655d374abd234d5f1abef644 Tweet about illegal surveillance of Americans: https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1726742070189007244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1726742070189007244%7Ctwgr%5E3d627737dcf1fdadb5af4876d55e9e7b6fa33431%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americanpartisan.org%2F2023%2F11%2Fa-look-at-the-biden-regimes-new-phone-surveillance-program%2F Tucker Carlson: speech: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1727090631850492257 Establishment marks Trump for extermination: https://banned.video/watch?id=655d52d4bd234d5f1abf9451