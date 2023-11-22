BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Assassination Of JFK - The Commencement Of The Communist/Deep State Coup Against The United States Of America
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
161 views • 11/22/2023

Sixty years ago on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Tx, the globalists and the deep state-including Alan Dulles and George H W Bush-initiated a communist/deep state/globalist coup in the US with the assassination of John F Kennedy. We are in the final throes of this coup. Prepare body, mind and soul. Article- No True Gray Man:   https://blog.christopherburg.com/2023/11/13/no-true-gray-man/  Starting a home gym:   https://blog.christopherburg.com/2023/09/19/starting-a-home-gym/?unapproved=685032&moderation-hash=35be1a2a1cce772d3386c9390fd28e92#comment-685032  Javier Milei announces end of globalist bureaucracy in Argentina:   https://banned.video/watch?id=655d1aa7165be0e1475578b2 World Alt Media video: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=655d374abd234d5f1abef644  Tweet about illegal surveillance of Americans:    https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1726742070189007244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1726742070189007244%7Ctwgr%5E3d627737dcf1fdadb5af4876d55e9e7b6fa33431%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.americanpartisan.org%2F2023%2F11%2Fa-look-at-the-biden-regimes-new-phone-surveillance-program%2F  Tucker Carlson: speech: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1727090631850492257  Establishment marks Trump for extermination: https://banned.video/watch?id=655d52d4bd234d5f1abf9451 

weaponspreppingself defensesalvationhomesteadingsurvivalkennedyend timesfitness
