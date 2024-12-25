© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazareth Israel on the Eve of Christmas - Walking Through the Old City 12-24-24 relaxingwalker
Nazareth on the Eve of Christmas! Walking Through the Old City and Its Sacred Places
Nazareth is home to the largest Palestinian Christian community in Israel. The Christian communities of Nazareth are varied and includes various denominations, the most prominent among them the Greek Orthodox, Melkite Greek Catholic, Latin Catholics, Maronites, Armenian Orthodox, and Protestants. By far the largest among them is the Greek-Orthodox community, headed by a Patriarch based in Jerusalem, and represented in Nazareth by a Metropolite.