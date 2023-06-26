Sarcastix - How To Guides (For Things You Shouldn't Do)

Episode 07 - This is Why You Should Get Drunk Before a Job Interview

Hello and welcome back to my channel where we always give you the best non-professional advice! Today we are talking about the controversial topic of getting drunk before a job interview. Yes, you heard me right, getting intoxicated before an interview to calm nerves.





Now, some people might think this idea is a bit crazy, but they're probably just boring and not willing to take risks. You see, drinking before an interview can actually be an excellent way to calm your nerves and loosen you up. Of course, we're not saying that you should get completely wasted and show up stumbling and slurring your speech, but a little buzz can go a long way.





Let's break down the reasons why drinking before a job interview might actually be a good idea. Firstly, alcohol has been known to reduce anxiety by lowering inhibitions and making you more relaxed. This can be extremely beneficial when you're feeling nervous and tense before an important meeting. Chances are, after a drink or two, you'll be feeling a lot more confident and ready to take on anything the interviewer throws at you.





Secondly, drinking before a job interview can also make you more talkative and sociable. This is a great quality to have in an interview as it shows you're able to communicate effectively and engage with people. Plus, if you're doing a group interview, you'll definitely stand out if you're the one cracking jokes and making everyone laugh.





Now, some people might argue that being drunk during an interview is inappropriate and unprofessional. And to those people, I say, "lighten up, Karen!" Of course, you don't want to be falling over yourself or slurring your words, but a little bit of alcohol can actually show your interviewer that you're a fun, relaxed person who won't take themselves too seriously. And who wouldn't want to work with someone like that?





Another pro of drinking before a job interview is that it can help you answer difficult questions more easily. When you're sober, you might struggle to find the right words or get tongue-tied. But after a drink or two, you'll find that your mind is more open and you're able to think more freely. This can be a real advantage when it comes to answering those curveball questions that interviewers like to throw in.





Of course, there are some cons to this strategy as well. For example, you might forget some important details about the job you're interviewing for or come across as too casual or unprofessional. But really, who cares about details when you're having fun? And as for professionalism, have you ever met a successful CEO who wasn't a heavy drinker? I rest my case.





Now, some people might be wondering what kind of drinks are best to have before an interview. And honestly, it really depends on your preference. Some people might prefer a glass of wine or a cocktail to take the edge off, while others might prefer a shot of tequila to really get in the mood. Personally, I recommend a good old-fashioned Bourbon, neat. It's the perfect balance of sophistication and looseness.





In conclusion, drinking before a job interview might not be the most conventional advice, but it's definitely worth considering. It can help calm your nerves, make you more talkative and engaging, and even help you answer those tricky questions. So next time you have an interview, don't be afraid to pour yourself a drink (or two) beforehand. Your future employer will thank you!