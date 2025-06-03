BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Prepper's Natural Medicine: Life-Saving Herbs, Essential Oils and Natural Remedies for When There is No Doctor by Cat Ellis
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
659 views • 3 months ago

In "Prepper's Natural Medicine: Life-Saving Herbs, Essential Oils and Natural Remedies for When There is No Doctor," Cat Ellis provides a comprehensive guide to natural medicine, emphasizing its critical role in survival preparedness. She argues that natural medicine is not only effective and sustainable but also universally accessible, requiring no formal licensing and being easy to learn and reproduce. The book covers the therapeutic properties of 50 herbs, offering detailed instructions on crafting remedies for various ailments, from urinary tract infections to heart attacks. Ellis also delves into traditional medicine systems like TCM and Ayurveda, highlighting their integration with modern science. She provides practical advice on storing and preparing natural medicines, including the use of solvents like alcohol and vinegar for tinctures. Additionally, the book covers essential oils, beeswax, propolis and raw honey, offering recipes for remedies such as an Herbal Throat Spray, drawing salve and poultice. Ellis shares personal anecdotes and experiments, underscoring the effectiveness of natural remedies and addresses women's health concerns, providing remedies for PMS, pregnancy and menopause. Overall, the book equips readers with the knowledge and tools to take an active role in their health, making it an essential resource for preppers and anyone interested in natural medicine.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy