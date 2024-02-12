Has the Deep State Turned Against Biden?

Joe Biden is so old and absent-minded that he gets a pass for obtaining and holding on to classified documents. That’s the assessment from the Justice Department’s special counsel, Robert Hur, who recently released his report on the matter. The health assessment has ignited a flurry of questions and comments about Biden’s mental acuity, including from the mainstream media. Could the Deep State machine be planning the beginning of the end for Biden?

Other topics in this episode:

@ 22:46 | Wisconsin’s Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher abruptly calls it quits, and Montana’s Representative Matt Rosendale files for the Senate;

@ 33:30 | TNA senior editor Alex Newman discusses his new book, Indoctrinating Our Children to Death.