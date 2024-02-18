He Has So Gotten Over This

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Propaganda coming out of corporate America, even those that claim to be "Christian" is sickening. Hobby Lobby is right up there with the socialists who want to destroy this country. The "He Gets Us" campaign is pure Christian self-flagellating bullcrap. Buy into it if you want, but just like the whole Superbowl spectacle, it is all Roman Colosseum bread and circus.