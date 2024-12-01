The EU has threatened the Georgian authorities with "consequences" for their efforts to suppress unrest, labeling the events as "violence against peaceful protesters."

The day before, demonstrators in Tbilisi built barricades on the streets, lit fires, and attacked police and the parliament building with pyrotechnics and incendiary objects, causing a temporary blaze inside the building.

"The EU strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protesters who are firmly standing for their European and democratic future. These actions by the Georgian government will have direct consequences for our relations," read a joint statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

🐻 You can see the "peaceful protesters" in the video. Bro thinks he's in Mad Max.

Adding:

Georgian militants fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have decidedh to return to Georgia to participate in an attempt to overthrow the government.

Leaders of the Georgian units within the military committee of the Caucasus Union held an emergency meeting and decided to return from Ukraine to Georgia. They are awaiting a signal from the President of Georgia to initiate a civil war.