PART 1 Freemasonry, the Black Hand, and ‘War with the Antichrist’ Joshua Charles

John-Henry Westen Show





May 30, 2023





Joshua Charles is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and former White House speechwriter giving his full and unfiltered account of the biggest threats facing the Culture of Life to date — the shadow deals of Freemasonry and the secret international takeover of the Black Hand — all culminating to the final ‘War with the Antichrist.’





The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere, and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.





